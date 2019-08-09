Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Olin were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Olin by 1,219.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth about $57,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura raised Olin from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $435,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,491.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.75. 72,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.