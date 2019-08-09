Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $235,000 Investment in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,708,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,463,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,863,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,942,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,327,000 after purchasing an additional 817,848 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,281,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,582. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $191,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

