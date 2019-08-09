Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,883,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,405,000 after acquiring an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 970,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,965,000 after purchasing an additional 326,671 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 112,453.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 298,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 222.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 172,128 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

JEC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,281. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

