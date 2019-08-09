Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:CGW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.70. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.36. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

