The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 83.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. 5,802,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider James L. Dinkins sold 45,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,443,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,079.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

