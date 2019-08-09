The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.