The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,459,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,906 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,113,000 after acquiring an additional 660,240 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,622.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 5,190,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,520,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

