The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

ENSG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 220,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,084. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.06.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $575.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, insider Spencer Burton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,479 shares of company stock valued at $358,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

