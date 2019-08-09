TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 308.16% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXMD. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TXMD opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,435,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,521,000 after buying an additional 601,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after buying an additional 89,870 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,857,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 4,360,963 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after buying an additional 3,145,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.