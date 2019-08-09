Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 19,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.75. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 369.67% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donal O’connor sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at $618,792.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

