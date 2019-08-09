TheStreet Lowers FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut FBL Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. FBL Financial Group has a twelve month low of $54.89 and a twelve month high of $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 172.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.