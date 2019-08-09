TheStreet Lowers Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $5.43 on Monday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 7.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 326.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

