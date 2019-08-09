Thore Cash Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a market cap of $78,116.00 and approximately $98,576.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00715818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00012983 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

