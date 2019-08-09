ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.08 ($21.02).

FRA TKA traded down €0.71 ($0.83) on Thursday, hitting €10.26 ($11.92). The stock had a trading volume of 8,222,151 shares. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.74.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

