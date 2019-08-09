Tile Shop (TTS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tile Shop (NASDAQ: TTS):

7/29/2019 – Tile Shop was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2019 – Tile Shop was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

7/23/2019 – Tile Shop was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2019 – Tile Shop had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2019 – Tile Shop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

Shares of TTS opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,668,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 252,407 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 23.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 15.9% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 771,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

