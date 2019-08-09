Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 566,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 785,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 662,483 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.55.

