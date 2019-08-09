Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

C traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,039,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,080. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

