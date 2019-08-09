Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

QUAL traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $90.52. 439,789 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41.

