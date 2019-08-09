Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 5,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 186,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81.

Get Timmons Gold alerts:

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter.

Timmons Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Timmons Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timmons Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.