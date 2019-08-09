TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$115.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$106.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE:X traded up C$0.65 on Friday, hitting C$114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$94.43. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. TMX Group has a one year low of C$68.87 and a one year high of C$114.46.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$197.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Lou Hukezalie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at C$121,500.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.