Todd A. Stevens Purchases 5,000 Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) CEO Todd A. Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

California Resources stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $528.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 98,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,203,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

