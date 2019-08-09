Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Topcon stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018. Topcon has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

