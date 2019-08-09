Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $3,056,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Toyota Motor by 25.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 206,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 929,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $2,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. 4,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,216. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.16. The firm has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($1.02). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

