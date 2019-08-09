TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.80 Million

Brokerages expect that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report $393.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $396.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.40 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $254.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on TPIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $342,282. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4,759.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 3,002,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.63 and a beta of 1.53. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

