Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Announces Earnings Results

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.51, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

TTD stock traded up $16.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.67. 2,786,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,691. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.03 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $2,679,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,701,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,515 shares of company stock worth $34,258,660. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

