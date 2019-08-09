Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,481 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,365% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:UN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.06.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

