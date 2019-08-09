Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trainline in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target for the company.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.55) on Monday. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 404 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 451 ($5.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -0.10.

In other news, insider Douglas McCallum sold 1,876,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57), for a total value of £6,566,021 ($8,579,669.41).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.