TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $605.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group to $605.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.82.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $546.68. 2,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,296. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $307.36 and a 52 week high of $555.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.46, for a total transaction of $8,207,698.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,666 shares of company stock worth $22,159,136 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,237,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,836,000 after buying an additional 771,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after buying an additional 412,007 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 340,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,467,000 after buying an additional 106,794 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,594.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 101,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after buying an additional 40,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

