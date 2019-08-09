Travala.com Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $456,314.00 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Travala.com has a market cap of $4.19 million and $456,314.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0946 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00256310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.01195446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018871 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00087922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,283,312 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

