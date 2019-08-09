Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $336,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19,805.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,709 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $542,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.85. 5,313,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,808,164. The company has a market capitalization of $526.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

