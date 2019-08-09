Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

NASDAQ:TRMT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.66. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.88%.

In other Tremont Mortgage Trust news, insider David M. Blackman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Morea bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMT. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

