TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,789,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 182.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 78,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. TheStreet cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

