Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.09. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 1,801 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 655,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,928 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

