Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 3,389,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,974. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 881.8% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,796,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 1,244,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,072,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $133,461,000 after purchasing an additional 421,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

