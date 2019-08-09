Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $64.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $43.26. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $42.68, with a volume of 1,908,752 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,388 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $129,861,000 after buying an additional 211,386 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 881.8% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,796,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,522,000 after buying an additional 130,224 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

