Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $39.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.75.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $169,620. Company insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after buying an additional 52,937 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 403,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $769.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

