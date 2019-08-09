Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 450 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AT&T were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after buying an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,001,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after buying an additional 325,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,053,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,400,000 after buying an additional 64,418 shares during the period. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

T stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 7,734,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,649,292. The firm has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

