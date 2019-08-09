Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 3,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.73. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $462,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $462,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nir Wolf sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $125,937.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $935,590. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

