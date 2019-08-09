Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $39,000 Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1,004.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth $169,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.62. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.05%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.