Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.65. 5,049,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.63. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $20,460,090.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 597,833 shares of company stock worth $111,076,865. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

