Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 897 Shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Versum Materials by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Versum Materials by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Versum Materials by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

VSM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Versum Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of VSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,522. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78. Versum Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Versum Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

