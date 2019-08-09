TSS (TSSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of TSS stock remained flat at $$0.71 during trading on Friday. 13,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. TSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

