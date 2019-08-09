TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TTG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 214 ($2.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.76. The company has a market cap of $349.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75. TT Electronics has a one year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Anne Thorburn acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.68).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

