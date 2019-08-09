TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:TTG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216 ($2.82). 60,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.15 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Anne Thorburn purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.68).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.