TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

TTMI opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 965.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $166,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

