Tuttle Tactical Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 65.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,313 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 3.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,042 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 910,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.95. 47,930,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,067,734. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.42.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

