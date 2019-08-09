Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tyson Foods by 24.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,623. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.77 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,532 shares of company stock worth $11,238,896. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

