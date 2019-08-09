UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.24.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

