ugChain (UGC) Price Reaches $0.0028

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $140,023.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ugChain has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ugChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ugChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.76 or 0.04270802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001064 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ugChain Token Profile

UGC is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com.

ugChain Token Trading

ugChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.