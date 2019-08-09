Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:ULE traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,148 ($28.07). 159,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,773.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. Ultra Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,074 ($27.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price for the company. Numis Securities assumed coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,823.38 ($23.83).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

